Elizabeth Kate Foster
Marco Island, FL - Elizabeth Kate Foster passed away peacefully on Sept 6, 2019 at her home on Marco Island, Florida. Elizabeth and her husband, Geoffrey, lived in the Fox River Valley from 1968 to 1999 where they raised their children, Stephen Foster (Adriana) and Clare Smith (Charles). Upon Geof's retirement from Kimberly-Clark, they moved to Marco Island where they enjoyed an active, happy retirement. Please visit www.hodgesjosberger.com for further information and to leave condolences.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 14, 2019