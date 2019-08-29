|
Elizabeth "Betty" L. Ambrosius
De Pere - Elizabeth "Betty" L. Ambrosius, 83, De Pere, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born March 2, 1936 in Howard, WI, a daughter of the late Felix and Elizabeth (Huben) Poels. After graduating from Green Bay West High School, Betty married Theodore J. Ambrosius on October 2, 1954. He preceded her is death on April 19, 1996.
Betty farmed with Ted on the family farm & raised her six children. She was active in the F.F.A., 4-H, Homemaker Club, & the Farmer's Union. Betty was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church & Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. She looked forward to her yearly fall trips to Door County with her sister Mae & niece Janice. Most of all Betty loved her family immensely.
Betty is survived by her children: Mike (LouAnn) Ambrosius, Gary Ambrosius, Diane (Paul) Leahy, Dan (Tina) Ambrosius, Jim Ambrosius, & Ellen (Larry) Krueger; her 10 grandchildren: Karrie (Aaron), Kelly (Eric), Marcus, Christina, Lucas, Lauren, Ashley, Collin, James, & Dana; & her eight great grandchildren. She is further survived by her special friend Joanne Sannes; her brothers-in-law: George Ambrosius & Bernard Ambrosius; her sisters-in-law: Idabelle Bildings, Elizabeth Van Hoof, & Florence (William) Lancelle; & numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ted; siblings: Margaret (Irvin) DuChateau, William (Grace) Poels & Mae (Anthony) Reimer, brothers-in-law: John Bildings & Norbert Van Hoof; sisters-in-law: Doris Ambrosius & Hattie (John) Van Wychen; & several nieces & nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:30 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1306 Lourdes Ave, De Pere. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 5:30 PM with Fr. Peter Ambting, O. Praem. officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery next to Ted. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send any condolences to the family.
A big thank you and gratitude to Dr. Volk & his staff at Green Bay Oncology, & Mike Miller & his staff at Renaissance Assisted Living.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019