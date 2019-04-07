Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952






Elizabeth L. Arft
Elizabeth L. Arft Obituary


Menasha - Elizabeth L. Arft passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born May 22, 1931, daughter of the late Edward and Clara (LeFave) Arft. Betty graduated from Neenah High School and joined the Army in October 1950. She was in the 5th Army assigned to the Adjutant General's office and was stationed in Chicago. She earned the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant in October 1953. Betty was a bookkeeper for businesses in this area since her discharge from the army.

Betty enjoyed painting pictures and was an expert knitter, making intricate afghans and sweaters for family members. She loved spending time with family and friends and loved hearing about events and happenings in her extended family. Holidays and family gatherings were treasured by her. After retirement she enjoyed her bus trips with her brother and sister to various sites.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Bernard Kosiorek, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Mel Arft, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Joan Arft, sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Eugene Court, brother Jack Arft, and three nephews.

She is survived by sister-in-law Yvonne Arft and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, beginning at 9:30 AM until the time of a memorial service at 10:30 AM at Wichmann Funeral Home, Laemmrich Chapel, located at 312 Milwaukee Street in Menasha. Burial will be at St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah, with military honors.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Prairie Home Assisted Living staff for all the care, support, and love given to her during her years living there. Thank you also to Heartland Hospice for the care of Betty.

For more information or to share a memory of Betty, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.









Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019
