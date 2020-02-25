Services
Elizabeth Lewisen


1930 - 2020
Appleton - Elizabeth Ann Lewisen, 89, of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Heartwood Homes in Appleton. Elizabeth (Betsy) was born on August 25, 1930 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The daughter of William Hebert and Lillian (Trudell) Hebert she was the youngest of nine children. In March of 1953 Elizabeth married Deane Lewisen in Owatonna, Minnesota. In her free time she enjoyed reading, going up to Door County, and road trips to the cottage. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Elizabeth is survived by two children: David (Sue Slomski) Lewisen of Fremont and Kathy Daily of Appleton, a favorite niece Nan (Hebert) Cochrane, and her loyal friend Mary Webster. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Deane in 2000, and eight brothers and sisters: Margaret Mary Hebert, Jack Hebert, Bill Hebert, Dick Hebert, Bob Hebert, Sue Gunderson, Gil Hebert and Don Hebert.

A private service will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Dale (Andrea) Bauman Family and the staff at Heartwood Homes and ThedaCare Hospice for the exceptional care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
