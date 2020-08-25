Elizabeth "Betty" MeiersAppleton - Elizabeth Lou "Betty" Meiers, age 69, of Appleton, passed away on August 21, 2020. Betty was the first born to Chet and Joan Meiers in 1951. She graduated from Xavier High School in 1969 and obtained her degree in Library Science from U.W. Oshkosh in 1973. Her first job after graduation was with the Institute for Paper Chemistry. She retired from Goodwill Industries in 2000.Betty was always friendly and outgoing.She is survived by her sister and brother in law Jean and Greg Thiel and brother Steve Meiers as well as many other family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents.There will be a Celebration of Betty's life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Wichmann Funeral Home, Superior Street Location in Appleton. The Celebration will end at 3:00pm with a brief prayer and a time to share.The family would like to thank the staff at Brewster Village in Appleton who took such good care of her the last several years.