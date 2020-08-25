1/2
Elizabeth "Betty" Meiers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Meiers

Appleton - Elizabeth Lou "Betty" Meiers, age 69, of Appleton, passed away on August 21, 2020. Betty was the first born to Chet and Joan Meiers in 1951. She graduated from Xavier High School in 1969 and obtained her degree in Library Science from U.W. Oshkosh in 1973. Her first job after graduation was with the Institute for Paper Chemistry. She retired from Goodwill Industries in 2000.

Betty was always friendly and outgoing.

She is survived by her sister and brother in law Jean and Greg Thiel and brother Steve Meiers as well as many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a Celebration of Betty's life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Wichmann Funeral Home, Superior Street Location in Appleton. The Celebration will end at 3:00pm with a brief prayer and a time to share.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brewster Village in Appleton who took such good care of her the last several years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved