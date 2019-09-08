|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Krizenesky) Strebe
Neenah - Elizabeth "Betty" (Krizenesky) Strebe left this world on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ, just a few weeks after enthusiastically celebrating her 94th. birthday. Betty's outlook on life was as colorful as her clothes and as vibrant as her jewelry.
Betty was born in 1925 in Brillion, Wisconsin, daughter of Frank and Renata Krizenesky. In 1952 just two months after giving birth to her fourth child, she was widowed. Decades before working mothers were common, Betty raised four children who survive her: Mary (Langenberg), Susan (Johnson), Peter and Michael. She also leaves behind siblings Luke, Sandra and Linda, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Thirty-five years after entering the work force, Betty retired from Glatfelter Paper Company and headed to Arizona. Even in retirement she maintained an active life style. She made friends quickly and was active in her church. She was a devout Catholic and Eucharistic minister with a deep quiet faith that lay beneath her outgoing and bubbly personality.
For those of us touched by her light, warmed by her spirit and blessed by her presence, ninety-four years was just not enough time. We are honored to have been part of her life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019