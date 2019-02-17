|
|
Ella C. Middleton
Neenah - Ella C. Middleton, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born September 11, 1926 in Canandaigua, NY, daughter of the late Herman and Florabelle (Turner) Camp.
Ella received her Bachelor's Degree from Brockport State Teachers College in 1947, and later, her Master's Degree in Education from SUNY - Buffalo, NY. She married David Middleton on October 8, 1949 in Niagara Falls, NY, and they enjoyed 52 years together. In 1969 Ella and David moved with their six children to Neenah, Wisconsin.
Ella was a woman of great faith. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Neenah. Ella was devoted to her family. She especially treasured time with her 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, knitting, Bible study, and games with friends and family. She touched many lives. She developed many deep and long lasting friendships. Ella resided at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh for the past 18 + years. She was involved with the spiritual life committee, the residents' board, and enjoyed many activities including Wii bowling.
Survivors include her five children: Mary (Dale) Petersen, Green Bay, Melissa Borth, Neenah, Jeffrey Middleton, New York City, John (Charity Jones) Middleton, Minneapolis, Peter Middleton; five grandchildren: Jeffrey Borth, Heather (Nathan) Jacobs, Sarah (Paul) Lephart, Joe (Joanna) Petersen, Kate Petersen; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband, David, a son, William, and her two sisters: Ruth Camp and Helen Huling.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Evergreen Retirement Center, at Aurora Medical Center - 3 West, in Oshkosh, and Aurora Hospice for their generous, loving care of Ella.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in the Chapel at Evergreen Retirement Community, 1130 N. Westfield St., in Oshkosh. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Neenah, Evergreen Retirement Community or the in honor of Ella.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 17, 2019