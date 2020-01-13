Resources
Ella Mae Vande Wettering

Ella Mae Vande Wettering Obituary
Ella Mae Vande Wettering

Kaukauna - Ella Mae Vande Wettering, age 91, of Kaukauna, passed away January 12, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION. Visitation will continue Thursday morning at St. Francis Catholic Church, Hollandtown, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary will be in tomorrow's edition.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
