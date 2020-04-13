|
Ella S. Lauritzen-Davies
Waupaca - With our hearts breaking, we said good bye to Ella Shine Lauritzen-Davies on March 30, 2020. Ella was born on August 18th, 2004 in Neenah WI, to Kathleen Davies and Todd Lauritzen. She will always be remembered as a compassionate, bright, courageous, loving young lady. She was adored by her family and friends, whom she cherished and could, not go a day without seeing. She was the creative and industrious planner and organizer for gatherings and loved to spend time having fun, finding adventures and learning new things. She was a sophomore at Waupaca High School, where she had continued earning excellent grades and academic honors ever since her very first step into Kindergarten in Appleton, WI in 2009. She participated in several extra-curricular activities in Waupaca, always wanting to be a team-player and compassionate helper. Ella enjoyed being with her cousins, especially on the water, whether at the Chain O' Lakes or in the Florida Keys. She had countless plans to travel in her future. Her adventurous nature and organized planning drew everyone to her, all wanting to join in the next great boating trip, haunted house visit, family dinner outing or scary movie night. Ella is survived by her adoring parents, Kathy and Todd, grandparents, aunts, uncles and her cousins. Ella was preceded in death by her Nana, Elizabeth Jane Davies.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, given the current health concerns. We are working with Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. We would like to thank all of you who have reached out in memory, grief and celebration of Ella Shine. Your love and compassion has provided comfort for our family during this tragic and devastating time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020