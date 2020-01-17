Services
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Keuler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen A. Keuler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen A. Keuler Obituary
Ellen A. Keuler

Chilton, Wisconsin - Ellen A. Keuler, age 81, of Chilton, died on January 15, 2020, at Willowpark Place in New Holstein. She was born August 23, 1938, daughter of the late John and Amanda (Daun) Keuler.

Ellen worked in the office of Kaytee Products in Chilton for over 50 years. She loved sports and excelled at basketball while growing up. As an adult she enjoyed camping and traveling.

Ellen is survived by her sisters: Jeanette (Jerry) Koenig of Chilton, Marge (Bernie) Gau of St. Peter, Dorothy (Fred) Escher of Sun Prairie, Mary (Paul) Fluhr of New Holstein, Diane Hess of Hudson, and Sue (Ivan) Janousek of Missoula, MT; two brothers: Norbert (Janell) Keuler of Chilton, and John (Cheri) Keuler of La Crosse; two special adopted grandchildren: Ben & Ellie Huffman; and many nieces and nephews.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Amanda, a brother-in-law: John Hess; a nephew: Michal Keuler; and a niece: Jill Keuler.

A mass of Christian burial is set for 11:30am on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call from 9:00am until 10:45am on the day of service at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. A committal service will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton following the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the .

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Calumet County Hospice, the staff at Willowpark Place, and Lisa Schabach.

Online Condolences: wietingfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent