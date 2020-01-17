|
Ellen A. Keuler
Chilton, Wisconsin - Ellen A. Keuler, age 81, of Chilton, died on January 15, 2020, at Willowpark Place in New Holstein. She was born August 23, 1938, daughter of the late John and Amanda (Daun) Keuler.
Ellen worked in the office of Kaytee Products in Chilton for over 50 years. She loved sports and excelled at basketball while growing up. As an adult she enjoyed camping and traveling.
Ellen is survived by her sisters: Jeanette (Jerry) Koenig of Chilton, Marge (Bernie) Gau of St. Peter, Dorothy (Fred) Escher of Sun Prairie, Mary (Paul) Fluhr of New Holstein, Diane Hess of Hudson, and Sue (Ivan) Janousek of Missoula, MT; two brothers: Norbert (Janell) Keuler of Chilton, and John (Cheri) Keuler of La Crosse; two special adopted grandchildren: Ben & Ellie Huffman; and many nieces and nephews.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Amanda, a brother-in-law: John Hess; a nephew: Michal Keuler; and a niece: Jill Keuler.
A mass of Christian burial is set for 11:30am on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call from 9:00am until 10:45am on the day of service at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. A committal service will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton following the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Calumet County Hospice, the staff at Willowpark Place, and Lisa Schabach.
Online Condolences: wietingfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020