Ellen DorsettPine River - Ellen J. Dorsett, age 81, of Pine River, was called to her eternal home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. She was born on June 28, 1939 in Friendship, NY, the daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Kane) McMahon.On August 12, 1961, Ellen married William"Lenny" Dorsett from Wisconsin. Together they farmed on the family farm for many years. Ellen continued to be active on the farm after Lenny died on December 30, 2004. Family was very important to Ellen and she cherished the time she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved gardening, watching and feeding the birds. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Poy Sippi, served as secretary and treasurer for the Brushville Cemetery Association and was a former member of the Crosscountry Homemakers Club. Ellen is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her son, Michael(Sheila)Dorsett, Poy Sippi, and their children, Alicia Dorsett and Kayla(Jared)Portman; her son Jerry(Rene')Dorsett, Pine River and their children, Kayla(Adam)Young and Lexie and Cameron; Branden(Allie)Nyman, and baby boy Nyman due in December; Ben(Molly)Nyman and Luke and Hattie; Megan(Hans)Anderson, and baby girl Anderson due in March; and William Dorsett; her son Tim Dorsett, Pine River; and her daughter, Sandy(Bruce)Lind, Fremont and their sons, Eric and Thomas Lind. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve(Shirley)Dorsett, Red Granite; nieces, nephews, special family friends for over 50 years the Dennis and Jane Hartman family, and many other friends.A private family memorial service will be held.