O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH
323 Pine St.
Little Chute, WI
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH
323 Pine St.
Little Chute, WI
Ellen Gloudemans


1962 - 2019
Ellen Gloudemans Obituary
Ellen Gloudemans

Little Chute - Ellen Gloudemans, age 57, died unexpectedly in the loving arms of her husband of 36 six years on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born in Appleton on July 12, 1962, the daughter of Clyde and Sheila (Hietpas) Schepp. Ellen married her high school sweetheart Steve Gloudemans at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church on July 23, 1983. Ellen was at her happiest when she was surrounded by family. Nothing was more important than her six grandchildren, her kids, and her husband. Family was everything. With them around, life was complete.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Steve; children: Adam (Rachel) Gloudemans and Jenn (Jon) Hietpas, of Little Chute; grandchildren: Landon, Bryce, Jack, Parker, Lucy, and Grace; parents, Clyde and Sheila Schepp; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Mary Gloudemans; brothers: Steve (Kathy), Tim (Colleen) and Dave (Missy) Schepp; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Dave (Julie) Gloudemans, Dianne (Bill) Vande Voort, Mark (Mary) Gloudemans, and Mike (Kari) Gloudemans. She is further survived by Godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of Service at 5:00 p.m. The Rev. Ronald Belitz will officiate. Committal St. John Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that a donation be made to St. John Nepomucene Food Pantry in Ellen's memory.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019
postcrescent