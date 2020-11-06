Ellen K. McQuillan
Kimbery - On November 3rd, Ellen K. McQuillan went to be with her Lord. She joins her husband, Jack, who left this earth just months before. She joins him in time for their 47th anniversary on November 19th. Ellen was born in Clintonville on January 29, 1947, daughter of the late Louis and Hildegard Brandenburg, Ellen spent most of her younger years on the family farm in the Town of Pella (Marion). She was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pella. Following her graduation in 1965 from Marion High School, Ellen worked at Wisconsin Bell Phone Company in Appleton, where Jack's youngest sister Kitty introduced the two. She then worked at Milwaukee Insurance with her brother-in-law, Norbert and retired from Glenn & Hoff Law Offices in September 2008.
Ellen had many hobbies. She was active in her church growing up, where she was a member of the choir. She loved to sing! She and Jack were active members of First English Lutheran in Appleton, joining that congregation in 1974. Ellen was an avid bowler, softball player and shot a mean game of pool. Ellen and her friends could oftentimes be found playing cards and board games. Anyone who interacted with Ellen knew her quick-witted humor. She was always hospitable, wanting friends and family to feel at home when visiting, typically greeting them with the question "Would you like something to drink? Well, you know where to find it." She was so well loved by all her family and friends.
Her grandkids truly were the apple of her eye. She and Jack never missed an opportunity to watch them perform or play sports.
Ellen is survived by her daughter Tracey (Scott) Dedering, and son John Jr (Amy); step-son, Tom (Dawn); step-daughter in-law, Laura (Marcus); two grandsons: Landon McQuillan and Zachary Dedering; six step-grandchildren; and eight step great-grandchildren; her siblings: Carol Steenbock, Ardis (Norbert) Gauerke, and Bonnie (Kenneth) Wolf; sisters in-law: Colleen "Kelly" (Wayne) Noffke and Kathleen "Kitty" (Mike) Peterson; brother in-law Jim (Shirley) McQuillan. Ellen is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and very special friends Carol Fieser, Phylis Suehring, and Sue Rozmarynowski. She was further preceded in death by her brother Lee Brandenburg, sister Dixie Brandenburg, and brother-in-law Donald Steenbock.
A private family service celebrating Ellen's life will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up a memorial fund and requests that gifts be sent to Westgor funeral home in Neenah.
Ellen's family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at Aspire Senior Living, specifically Katie H and Catie R. You were the angels we needed to keep watch over and take such great care of our loved one in her final months and moments on this earth. The compassion you and everyone at Aspire showed to both Ellen and Jack the past two years has meant the world to us. Thank you for being our mother's family when we could not physically be there during these challenging times. Thank you also to Compassus Hospice for your great care of Ellen in her last months.
"Mom, we will miss you here on earth, but we have peace knowing your difficult journey is now over and you are once again joined with the love of your life and our Lord in heaven".
