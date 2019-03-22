Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Ellen Louise Gunter Obituary
Ellen Louise Gunter

Appleton - Ellen Louise Gunter (nee Emig) gained her angel wings in hospice care on March 19, 2019. Ellen was born July 12, 1926, the only child of J.W. (Jay) Emig and Leah Johnson in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Western Michigan University with a BS in Nursing. She did her nurse training at Bronson Methodist hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. She married Leslie W. Gunter in Kalamazoo on November 23, 1955.

She is survived by her two daughters Linda L Gunter, of Seagrove, NC and Margorie E. Gunter (Hall) of Montgomery, AL, and much loved two grandchildren; Jessica Lyn (Kevan) Smith and Benjamin Robert Thompson (fiancé Coleen Dansart), and great grandchild Bryn Marie. Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Leslie.

She worked as a nurse all her professional life in Doctors offices, pediatrics, in the ER and on floor duty here in Appleton. After hip surgery she returned to work as a teacher of CNAs at Fox Valley Technical College.

She was a very talented crafter, she loved sewing, knitting, needlepoint, crewel work and she was a member of the Embroidery Guild. She enjoyed the symphony and theatre productions at the PAC. She worked on genealogy of her family and enjoyed many long-distance friendships while searching for her ancestors. She attended services at the UU and First Congregational Church of Christ. After retirement she enjoyed traveling, bridge, her book club and volunteering. She was a life long member of Church Women United. She had a long association with Leven and the Clothes Closet and other church activities.

Memorial service at the First Congregational UCC, 724 E South River, Appleton on Sunday March 24th, at 3:00 PM. Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 PM until time of service. Private interment at a later date. Online condolences can be shared at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Charitable donations may be sent "Rock the Block", sponsored by the Community Foundation or the Clothes Closet.

The family would like to express its gratitude for the exceptional care the nursing staff and doctors at AMC provided during Ellen's final days. We appreciate the prayed and support of the ministerial team at UCC. Mom liked to end our conversations with "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 22, 2019
