Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Highland Memorial cemetery
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Ellen Louise Violet Holz


1920 - 2020
Ellen Louise Violet Holz Obituary
Ellen Louise Violet Holz

Appleton - Ellen Holz age 99 passed away Monday January, 6th at Cherry Meadows. She was born on March 26th, 1920 in Elkhart Lake,WI the daughter of Ben and Clara (Baier) Golz. Ellen married Gilbert Holz on March 1, 1943 in Black Creek. Ellen was a founding member of Grace Lutheran church, Appleton. After raising her children she began working at Lawrence University in the grill where she loved interacting with the students and faculty.

Survivors include her children Linda (Gordy) McDaniel, Ben Holz, Margie Burt, Mark (Nancy) Holz, Tim (Elizabeth) Holz, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Ellen is also survived by David Beyer who she thought of as a son and her friend Ann Kidd.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert, daughter Carol, and grandson Chad, her sisters Gloria Abraham, Pauline Fithen, and Marian Harra.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 14th at Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, WI. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the service starts at 11A M. Service will be officiated by Pastor Dan Luett.

Burial will be at 2 PM at Highland Memorial cemetery, Appleton.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
