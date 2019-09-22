|
Ellen R. Hendriks
Neenah - Ellen Ruth Hendriks (Steinway), 68, passed away with her family at her side on September 15, 2019. Ellen was born on December 26, 1950 in Neenah, daughter of Myra and Bob who preceded her in death. She graduated from Neenah High School in 1969. At age 17, Ellen met the love of her life, Gerard, at the Blue Inn in Menasha. They were married April 18, 1970. For the first 2 years of their marriage, Gerard was in the service and they lived in Panama and Germany. They returned to the area and have since lived in Neenah/Menasha. Ellen was employed at Morton Pharmacy for 25 years and at the Neenah/Menasha YMCA for 3 years.
In addition to her husband, Ellen is survived by her two daughters, Tina (Greg) Schroeder of Neenah, WI; and Christie (Henry) Schultz of Neenah, WI; 6 grandchildren: Bradley, Grayson, and Ella Schroeder, Kaitlyn and Lilly Mayer, and Nicholas Schultz. She is also survived by her sisters: Susan (David) Bernd, Covington, Georgia; Barbara (Paul) Perez, Austin, TX; Kathy (Mike) Kieckhoefer, New Richmond, WI; brothers: Gary (Carol) Steinway, Sandpoint, ID; Greg Steinway, Appleton, WI; and brothers-in-law: Adolf (Debbie) Hendriks, Appleton; and Andre (Mary) Hendriks, Neenah.
Ellen had many passions. She completed 3 marathons and 17 half marathons. She loved going to the YMCA every day to meet up with friends to run or walk the Trestle Trail and Riverside Park. She remained close to her classmates from the Neenah class of 1969. She enjoyed her vacations especially to Florida, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe with family and friends. She cherished the many friends she had and the times walking, camping, or going out to dinner. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, attending kids' events, sitting outside on the patio, camping, boating, and watching Packer and Badger games. No one could resist her onion dip, and her grandkids would always rate her lasagna and Christmas cookies as their favorites. Ellen loved her traditions with the family, including her birthday bowling, Peninsula State Park camping trips, Chinese food on Christmas Eve, and cookie decorating with the grandkids. Ellen loved her grandchildren, and never missed their basketball and baseball games or school concerts. She was proud of all of their accomplishments.
The family would like to thank Dr. Klinkhammer and his staff and also the staff at Cherry Meadows for their support and compassion. Also, a special thanks to all the friends who were able to stop by these last few weeks.
In keeping with Ellen's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at Whiting Boat House on October 3rd from 4:00-7:00 pm. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Memorial contributions can be made out to the family. Funds will be used to build a memorial in the Neenah Park's trail system in Ellen's honor.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019