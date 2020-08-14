1/1
Ellen Voras
1959 - 2020
Ellen Voras

Menasha - Ellen M. Voras, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 60 years old. She was born on December 5, 1959, in Antigo, a daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Jicha) Igl and Harold Igl of Antigo.

She was raised on the family farm in the town of Antigo and was an active member of the Mayflower 4-H Club, where she enjoyed square-dancing, baking, and collecting bugs. She attended St. John parochial school and graduated from Antigo High School.

To Ellen, family was everything, and she spent as much time as possible with her grandchildren. She loved to be in the sun, on the water, or gardening in her yard. She was always singing and never missed an opportunity to dance. Holidays were special to Ellen, and she made sure everyone felt the magic of the season.

Ellen was employed 19 years at Resource One in Little Chute, followed by 10 years at Coating Excellence ProAmpac in Wrightstown. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha.

Survivors, including her father, are a daughter, Angela (Matthew) Voras-Hills, Milwaukee; a son, Joseph (Jillian) Voras, Thiensville; five grandchildren Carter, Phoebe, Felix, Macy, Allison; two sisters, Linda Schulz, Antigo, Sharon (Joe) Hamby, Reedsville; four brothers, Tony (Jeanine) Igl, Mason, Michigan, Pat Igl, Antigo, Greg (Janeane) Igl, Antigo, Rudy Igl, Antigo. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church (415 Sixth Ave, Antigo) with Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will take place in Queen of Peace Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Bradley Funeral Home (1550 Neva Rd, Antigo) and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A parish wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Froedert Hospital Oncology Unit and Ascension Hospice for the outstanding care provided. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
AUG
20
Wake
06:30 PM
AUG
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
