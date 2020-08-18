1/1
Elliot Piepenburg
1938 - 2020
Elliot Piepenburg

Appleton - Elliot G. Piepenburg, age 82, of Appleton, passed away on August 15, 2020. Elliot was born on March 4, 1938 to Elmer and Bernice Piepenburg in the Town of Rantoul. He was a graduate of Brillion High School. Right out of high school he joined the U.S. Navy, where he saw 23 countries and he served for 2 years. In September 1967, he married Marlene Wegner, in Ripon, Wisconsin.

Elliot enjoyed fishing, hunting, and all sports, especially golf. He loved spending time with his family.

Elliot is survived by his wife Marlene, and two sons, Todd (Stephanie) Piepenburg of Freedom and Brian (Lisa) Piepenburg of Wrightstown, two grandsons, Jacob and Nicholas Piepenburg of Freedom, one sister Sandra Belanger of Brillion and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bernice Piepenburg, two brothers, Kenneth and Roger Piepenburg, sister-in-law Arlene Piepenburg, and brother-in-law Warren Belanger.

Elliot was a long time employee with UPS. He worked there for 33 years and retired 25 years ago.

Due to the current circumstances, private funeral services were held. Interment has taken place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Laemmrich Funeral Home is serving the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Oak Park Place in Menasha and Compassus Hospice Care for the care, comfort and support given to Elliot and his family.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
