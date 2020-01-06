|
|
Ellsworth "Elly" Koenamann
Fremont - Ellsworth "Elly" H. Koenamann, age 93, of Fremont, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1926 in Fremont, WI, the son of the late Emil and Martha(Sann) Koenamann. On February 28, 1948, Elly married Donna Hamilton in Oshkosh. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2004. Elly worked for many years doing construction first on his own and then for LW Stevens Construction, with both Slim and Bob Stevens. Elly was proud of the fact that he was the oldest original resident of the Town of Fremont, and he was presented a plaque for that accomplishment by the town board. In addition to his woodworking skills and projects, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Elly is survived by a daughter, Karol(Harold)Kettner, Fremont; two grandsons, Scott Kettner, Oshkosh and John(Liz)Kettner, Fremont; two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Elly Kettner; a sister-in-law, Lorna Hamilton, Menasha; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the Lewin Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM and on Thursday, at the church from 12 Noon until the time of service. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 1PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 107 Tustin Rd., Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. .
Elly's family would like to extend a special thank you to ThedaCare Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to him.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020