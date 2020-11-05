Ellyn Humleker
Ellyn lost her life to COVID-19 after a 9 day hard-fought battle. Ellyn was reared in Menasha, WI, the much-loved daughter of Cheryl and Peter Humleker. She graduated from Wayland Academy, Beaver Dam, WI and attended Lawrence University, Appleton, WI.
She was intelligent and curious; she loved to read and remembered everything she ever read. She was a good friend to many, and cared deeply for the less fortunate among us. She met the challenges of her life as best she could and never gave up.
She is survived by her mother Cheryl and her life companion Roy Rosenberger, Appleton, and her sister, Katie Humleker Knicely of Sterling, VA. Her father predeceased her in May 1998.
Her family expresses deep appreciation for the skillful and loving care she received at Aurora Medical Center - ICU, Oconomowoc, WI, during the 9 days of her illness. They lovingly recognize those who care for her: Tom W., Jen F., Liz, Kate, George, Dr. Dona Konda, and Dr.Michael Flately.
Due to the ravages of COVID-19, there will be no services. Gestures of sympathy may be directed to the St. Joseph Food Pantry, Menasha, WI, the Community Clothes Closet, Menasha, WI, or the charity of your choice
.
Ellyn would ask that you do a good deed without recognition, pass on your blessings, and WEAR A MASK!
"JOY SHE HAS GIVEN; JOY SHE HAS FOUND"
Pagenkopf Funeral Home in Oconomowoc, WI is serving the family.