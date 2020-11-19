Elmer Bonjean
Kaukauna - Elmer N. Bongean Jr., 88, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Elmer was born on June 3, 1932 to Elmer and Edestine (Burnett) Bongean. On November 1, 1952 he was united in marriage to Carol Smith. Elmer was a veteran having served in the US Airforce. He worked at Thilmany Papers until he retired. Elmer enjoyed RC Airplanes and going to EAA. He was an avid Packer and Cubs fan.
Elmer is survived by his children; Julee (Klair) Kress, Teressa (Randy) Krueger, William (Julie) Bongean, Vickee King, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, his siblings; Tootie Desotell, Rodney (Grace) Bonjean, Deborah Atkinson, a sister-in-law Judy (Ron) VandenBusch, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol, a daughter Cindee, his mother-in-law and father-in-law; Tootie and Bill Smith, and siblings; Dorothy Nockerts and Jerry Bongean.
In keeping with the current health pandemic a private family service will be held and Elmer will be laid to rest next to his wife at Holy Cross Cemetery.
. The family would like to thank his neighbors Bruce Mielke and Barb Fulcer for everything they did for Dad.