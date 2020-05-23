|
|
Elmer C. Vissers
Neenah - Elmer C. Vissers, age 99, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1920 to the late Martin and Delia Vissers. Elmer married Evelyn Franz on June 15, 1946 and enjoyed 56 years of marriage. They raised two daughters together, Lynn and Christine, and they resided in Neenah for 68 years. He was employed at the Neenah Foundry for 33 years before he retired. Elmer was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed working on many projects. He was a very kind, friendly man who had a strong faith and was a longtime member at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Neenah. Elmer was a proud veteran of World War II and was involved in five major battles, including the Battle of the Bulge. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Elmer is survived by his daughters, Lynn Leech and Christine (Wayne) Peters; grandchildren, Jeremy Peters and Lindsay Peters; along with his sisters, Marian (William) Van Asten and Geraldine (Donald) Pennings. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Vissers; son-in-law, John Leech; siblings: Ella (Jake) VanWychen, Miltilda "Tillie" (Ervin) Wellhouse, Wilhelmenia "Minnie" (Frank) Zwiers, Wilbert "Bill" (Frances) Vissers, Harriet (Frank) Weyenberg, George (Frances) Vissers, Florence (Frank) Weyers, and Sylvester (Bonnie) Vissers.
A memorial service for Elmer will be held at a later date at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Neenah.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 23 to May 24, 2020