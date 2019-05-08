|
Oshkosh - Elmer Ernst Arnold Schultz, age 92 of Oshkosh passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1927 to the late Edwin and Amanda Schultz near Neosho, WI. He was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ashippun, WI. The Schultz family moved to a farm west of Oconomowoc, WI in 1928. Elmer attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and Oconomowoc High School, graduating in 1945. He was drafted into the Army two weeks after graduation, and served from June 1945 until January 1947. Elmer served overseas in Italy driving trucks, and as a forward observer in a field artillery unit. After his time in the service he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During his time as a student, he was set-up on a blind date with Jean Leverenz. In 1952 Elmer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and in September married Jean.
Elmer worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, District 2, Waukesha, as a project engineer and then as an area construction supervisor until retirement in 1989. After retirement, Elmer enjoyed golfing, hiking, playing Sheepshead, and traveling with his wife until her death in 2010. He relocated from his home in Brookfield several months later to Evergreen in Oshkosh.
Elmer is survived by his wonderful daughters: Lynne (Michael) Mischker, Sandra Schultz (Tom Zornow) and Christine (Tim) Marek; grandchildren: Stacy (Michael) Boettcher and their children Alexandria and Bryna, and Leslie (Shawn) Swinford and their children Logan and Austin; a step grand-daughter, Elizabeth Zornow.
In addition to his wife and parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his brothers, Arnold, Walter, and Raymond and sisters, Ida Weege and Alice Rozek.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Evergreen Retirement Community, 1130 N. Westfield Street, Oshkosh, with Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating. Inurnment will be in Wisconsin Memorial Park, Milwaukee. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019