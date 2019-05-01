|
Elmer Edward Becker
Mesa - Elmer Edward Becker, 86, was taken home to heaven on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Elmer was born May 8, 1932 in Manawa, Wisconsin to Ed and Esther Becker.
Elmer was drafted into the U.S. Army Signal Corps and served in Panama for 2 years. He worked for Lutheran Brotherhood for 27 years and retired at the age of 55. While retired he took an interest in triathlons and tennis. He also volunteered his time at hospices and Stephen's Care ministry. For 10 years he lived in the Twin Cities, Minnesota and volunteered as a hospital chaplain at Fairview Ridges Hospital. Elmer was a snow bird, spending winter months in Arizona, before permanently moving to Arizona nineteen years ago.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Beatrice Heidel. He is survived by his brother Merlin (Georgie) Becker of Manawa, WI and sister Trudy Snapp of Cedarburg, WI. He is further survived by his sons David (Lisa) of Green Bay, WI, Mark (Suzan) of Lumberton, TX, and Steven (Judy) of Wrightstown, WI. He is further survived by six grand children: Laura, Ruth (Fernlund), and Chloe Becker, Sarah and Rachel Becker, Luke Becker.
Funeral was held on April, 18th at Calvary Lutheran Church, Chandler, AZ. Elmer is laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa. The family requests that any gifts in Elmer's honor and memory be given to either: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Our Daily Bread.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019