Elmer J. MarxAppleton - Elmer J Marx, 95 of Appleton, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020. He was born in Kimberly, WI on May 2, 1925. After graduating from Kimberly High School, he served in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific, aboard the USS Burrfish submarine. Upon returning home, he married Ethel Mae Jeske and had two children. In November 1953, a house explosion took the lives of his wife and daughter. In 1955, he married Vivian Foth and had four more children. Elmer and Vivian shared 56 wonderful years together before she passed away in 2011. Elmer worked for the Appleton Police Department until retirement. His greatest joy was serving the Lord and having Him in his heart and life. That meant more to him than any honors he received from his military service and his job. He is survived by his children, Howard (Mary Lou) Marx, Joseph (Sherry) Marx, Jean (Brian) Harper, Jeffery (Cindy) Marx, and Donald (Karen) Marx, 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Albert and Minnie Marx, his first wife, Ethel Mae, his daughter, Barbara, a sister, Dorothy, and four brothers, Raymond, Walter, Norman, Lawrence, and a grandson, David Marx.A funeral service, officiated by Robert Eberhardt and Bruce Shaw, will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Baseman Floors, N2926 Jeske Road, Appleton, WI. Friends and family may gather from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Audio conference call information is available for those who cannot attend in person. For conference call information, please contact Jeff or Don Marx.A special thank you to all the staff at Willow Lane Assisted Living for their outstanding care.