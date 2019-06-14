Services
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Kranzusch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Kranzusch


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elmer Kranzusch Obituary
Elmer Kranzusch

Shawano - Elmer E. Kranzusch, 86, of Shawano, died June 8, 2019. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1950, and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was married Joan Bazile in 1955. The couple owned and operated Village Bakery in Black Creek for 18 years and then in Bonduel. He continued baking at Pick 'n Save in Shawano until he was 71. Elmer was also a member of the Nicole Region Model "A" Club and loved hunting and fishing.

Elmer was survived by: his son, Mark (Karen) Kranzusch of Shawano; his son-in-law, Erik Femal of DePere; his daughter-in-law, Janean Kranzusch of Appleton; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Donna Kranzusch and Sherry Kranzusch; as well as other relatives and friends.

Elmer was preceded in death by: his wife; two children, Glen Kranzusch and Marsha Femal; his parents; and his brothers, James, Frank, and Bruce.

Military honors were held at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano, on Wednesday. Entombment was in Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent