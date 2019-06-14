|
Elmer Kranzusch
Shawano - Elmer E. Kranzusch, 86, of Shawano, died June 8, 2019. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1950, and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was married Joan Bazile in 1955. The couple owned and operated Village Bakery in Black Creek for 18 years and then in Bonduel. He continued baking at Pick 'n Save in Shawano until he was 71. Elmer was also a member of the Nicole Region Model "A" Club and loved hunting and fishing.
Elmer was survived by: his son, Mark (Karen) Kranzusch of Shawano; his son-in-law, Erik Femal of DePere; his daughter-in-law, Janean Kranzusch of Appleton; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Donna Kranzusch and Sherry Kranzusch; as well as other relatives and friends.
Elmer was preceded in death by: his wife; two children, Glen Kranzusch and Marsha Femal; his parents; and his brothers, James, Frank, and Bruce.
Military honors were held at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano, on Wednesday. Entombment was in Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 14, 2019