Elmer Miller
New London - Elmer A. Miller age 91, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Kindred Hearts. He was born on February 23, 1928 in Du Pont son of the late William H. and Elsie (Handschke) Miller. Elmer was united in marriage on October 17, 1953, to Linda Riske in Marion; she preceded him in death in 1998. On May 17, 2003, he married Ruth Ann Olinger; she preceded him in death in 2016. Elmer grew up on a farm in Big Falls, moving to New London after his marriage. He was a licensed cheesemaker, working at Stephensville Cheese Factory and at Simmons Juvenile Products, New London from 1959-1995. Elmer loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, and dancing. He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together.
Elmer is survived by his children, Alex (LeAnn) Miller, Gail (Charles) Dallman, Lisa (Donn) Howard and stepdaughter, Betty Spooner; grandchildren: Heidi (Jared) Burress, Jason (Amanda) Miller, Samantha (Jeff) White, Amber (Marc Schwartzmiller) Dallman, Amanda (Darrin) Mann, Erin (Jim) Darling, Melissa (Paul) Mittelstaedt, Kelsie Howard (significant other Matt Ort), Gage Howard (Significant other Kristin Berken); great-grandchildren: Logan, Gavin, Addison, Henry, Oliver, Peter, Autumn, Garret, Greta, Fritz, Elsie, Mack and Paul. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wives, brothers, Lawrence and Stanley, sisters, Evelyn, Violet, and Goldie and a step-son, Larry.
Funeral services for Elmer will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Vicki Fink officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Royalton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019