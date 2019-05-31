|
|
Elmer (Butch) Moericke
Appleton - Elmer (Butch) Moericke, age 85 of Appleton, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1933 in Appleton, the son of the late Gerhardt Moericke and Hattie (Lueke) Moericke-Jasman. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1951. On May 21, 1960, he married Alvina A. "Vi" Wheaton at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Appleton. Elmer held several Accountant positions including Fox Co-op, J&R General Tire, Garrett Christman Agency and Insurance Brokerage Services. After retirement, he worked for Avis. In his earlier years, he was also an active member of the YMCA Youth Program, youth council, Y's Men's Club and Yacht Club President. He was also an usher at Riverview Lutheran Church in Appleton and on the Church Council. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and going to the cabin in Lake Tomahawk, WI and his favorite establishment, The Shamrock Bar. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Elmer is survived by his children: Jim (Penny) Moericke; Dawn Moericke; Kim (Melinda) Moericke; Grandchildren: Michele (Jeff) Eick; Benjamin (Brittany) Moericke; Great-Grandson; Odin; Brothers: Roland Moericke; Howard Moericke; Sisters-in-law: Joan Moericke; Dorie Moericke; Dorothy Wheaton. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alvina "Vi" Moericke, his sisters and brothers: Douglas Moericke, Clarence Moericke, Evelyn (Oscar) Beyer, Helen (Harvey) Jonas.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Moericke family at P.O. Box 433, Butte des Morts, WI 54927.
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice and the nursing staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 31, 2019