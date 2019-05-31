Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Moericke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer (Butch) Moericke


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elmer (Butch) Moericke Obituary
Elmer (Butch) Moericke

Appleton - Elmer (Butch) Moericke, age 85 of Appleton, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1933 in Appleton, the son of the late Gerhardt Moericke and Hattie (Lueke) Moericke-Jasman. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1951. On May 21, 1960, he married Alvina A. "Vi" Wheaton at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Appleton. Elmer held several Accountant positions including Fox Co-op, J&R General Tire, Garrett Christman Agency and Insurance Brokerage Services. After retirement, he worked for Avis. In his earlier years, he was also an active member of the YMCA Youth Program, youth council, Y's Men's Club and Yacht Club President. He was also an usher at Riverview Lutheran Church in Appleton and on the Church Council. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and going to the cabin in Lake Tomahawk, WI and his favorite establishment, The Shamrock Bar. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Elmer is survived by his children: Jim (Penny) Moericke; Dawn Moericke; Kim (Melinda) Moericke; Grandchildren: Michele (Jeff) Eick; Benjamin (Brittany) Moericke; Great-Grandson; Odin; Brothers: Roland Moericke; Howard Moericke; Sisters-in-law: Joan Moericke; Dorie Moericke; Dorothy Wheaton. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alvina "Vi" Moericke, his sisters and brothers: Douglas Moericke, Clarence Moericke, Evelyn (Oscar) Beyer, Helen (Harvey) Jonas.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Moericke family at P.O. Box 433, Butte des Morts, WI 54927.

The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice and the nursing staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent