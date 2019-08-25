Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Elmer P. Keller


1954 - 2019
Elmer P. Keller Obituary
Elmer P. Keller

New London - Elmer Paul Keller, age 65, of New London, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence fighting a battle with cancer. Elmer was born on April 12, 1954 to the late Elmer Oscar and Vilma Marie (McGowan) Keller in Neenah. He was united in marriage to Cindy L. Kamke on June 26, 1981 and they recently celebrated their 38th anniversary. Elmer served his country in the US Air Force for 6 years. He farmed and did electrical work for friends and other farmers. Elmer loved hunting, fishing and trap shooting.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Cindy; family, friends and his trap shooting buddies.

Per Elmer's wishes, there will not be a funeral; however, he wants a celebration of life with a trap shoot and a military 21 gun salute at the Readfield Gun Club.

I would like to thank everyone that helped and was there for me and Elmer through this very tough time. I would also like to thank ThedaCare Hospice for their help in Elmer's final days. Elmer never ran away from a fight, and he fought cancer to the end.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019
