Eloyce JencksAppleton - Eloyce Noreen Jencks, age 91 passed away peacefully Sunday, November 1st, 2020. She was born February 3rd, 1929 in Armenia, North Dakota to Gunder Ahlstrom and Maud Foulkes. She married Walter Jencks in Tacoma, Washington November 3rd, 1950.Eloyce enjoyed crafting and sewing. Her hands were rarely still. She loved to read and do puzzles. She had fun in the kitchen baking and trying new recipes. Eloyce also volunteered at the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha. For many years she worked as a legal secretary, most recently at Heerling Clark Law Firm. She is a past member of Appleton Shrine Auxiliary. Eloyce was a helpful loving person.Eloyce is survived by her Son; Steve (Lori) Jencks, her four grandchildren; Sheri (Johnny) Sewell, Keith (Crystal) Jencks, Greg Jencks, Amy (Victor Artymonow) Jencks, eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter and son Calvin Jencks.Friends will deeply miss her at the Courtyard apartments, especially Carrie and Pat.Thanks to all for the many expressions of kindness, support and love you have shown us during this period of bereavement for our family. The family would also like to thank ThedaCare Hospice Dr.'s, nurses and social services for their compassion and care.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.