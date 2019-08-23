|
Elsie M. Lemke
Brillion - Elsie M. Lemke, age 89, of Brillion, passed away on Tuesday night, August 20, 2019 at Ascension Medical Center in Chilton.
Elsie was born on May 2, 1930 in Kiel, daughter of the late John and Lydia (Richter) Mahloch. On May 3, 1950, she married Emro Lemke in Kiel. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2004. Whether it was on the Lemke Farm or volunteering for Shepheard's Attic and Bethesda, Elsie worked hard. She enjoyed playing cards and could make delicious rice crispy treats and angel food candy. Elsie loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Gary and Joan of Potter and Gale and Janice of Chilton; grandchildren: Pamela (Eric) Lundgren of Bellville, MI, Patricia (Dan) Blaschka of Cottage Grove, Katherine (Brian) Anklam of Deerfield, Jessica (Ryan) Angell of Darboy, Joshua (Becky) Lemke of Chilton, and Julie (Tom) Wiener of Arvada, CO; great-grandchildren: Mason and Brennan Blaschka, Harper Anklam, Alek, Jakob, and Anna Lemke, and Abigail and Austin Angell; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emro; two daughters: Doris Mae in 1957 and Kathleen Lemke in 1968; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: George and Meta Lemke; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law: Jake (Veronica) Mahloch, Walter (Esther) Mahloch, Herbert (Rita) Mahloch, Hubert Mahloch, Agnes (Paul) Garbe, Clara (Robert) Schweiter, LaVerna (Edwin) Krueger, and Norman Lemke; and other relatives.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Rantoul. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Mark Wilkens. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday, August 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
"Grandma, we love you more!"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 23, 2019