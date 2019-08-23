Services
WIETING FUNERAL HOME-BRILLION
215 SOUTH MAIN St.
Brillion, WI 54110
(920) 756-2102
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church
Rantoul, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church
Rantoul, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Lemke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Lemke


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie M. Lemke Obituary
Elsie M. Lemke

Brillion - Elsie M. Lemke, age 89, of Brillion, passed away on Tuesday night, August 20, 2019 at Ascension Medical Center in Chilton.

Elsie was born on May 2, 1930 in Kiel, daughter of the late John and Lydia (Richter) Mahloch. On May 3, 1950, she married Emro Lemke in Kiel. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2004. Whether it was on the Lemke Farm or volunteering for Shepheard's Attic and Bethesda, Elsie worked hard. She enjoyed playing cards and could make delicious rice crispy treats and angel food candy. Elsie loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Gary and Joan of Potter and Gale and Janice of Chilton; grandchildren: Pamela (Eric) Lundgren of Bellville, MI, Patricia (Dan) Blaschka of Cottage Grove, Katherine (Brian) Anklam of Deerfield, Jessica (Ryan) Angell of Darboy, Joshua (Becky) Lemke of Chilton, and Julie (Tom) Wiener of Arvada, CO; great-grandchildren: Mason and Brennan Blaschka, Harper Anklam, Alek, Jakob, and Anna Lemke, and Abigail and Austin Angell; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emro; two daughters: Doris Mae in 1957 and Kathleen Lemke in 1968; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: George and Meta Lemke; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law: Jake (Veronica) Mahloch, Walter (Esther) Mahloch, Herbert (Rita) Mahloch, Hubert Mahloch, Agnes (Paul) Garbe, Clara (Robert) Schweiter, LaVerna (Edwin) Krueger, and Norman Lemke; and other relatives.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Rantoul. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Mark Wilkens. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Saturday, August 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

Online condolences may be made.

"Grandma, we love you more!"

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent