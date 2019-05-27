Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Methodist Church
Country Site (Cicero), WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Cicero - Elsie Mae Marcks, 81, died unexpectedly Saturday May 25, 2019 in her home. She was born on July 5, 1937 to the late Raymond and Verda (Mory) Thomas in the township of Cicero, Wisconsin. She married Charles Marcks on May 16, 1959. They celebrated 60 loving years together farming in Cicero and raising two wonderful children.

Elsie enjoyed exhibiting her antiques at the local county fair and watching her grandchildren show their Registered Holsteins. She lived a life of faith and was always active in the New Life Methodist Church, including taking part in countless Women's Group activities. Her life of service continued outside the church as she spent many years as a leader for the New Horizons 4-H Club continuing up to her death. She also recorded placings at the county fair and worked the polls for local elections. Elsie was very social and always made time for everyone else.

Elsie is survived by her husband, Charles; daughter, Julie Marcks (special friend Tim Schultz); son, David (Julie) Marcks; grandchildren: Cody Schultz (fiancé Carissa Levash), Alyssa (Nick) Cukierski, Derek (Megan) Marcks, and Bethany Marcks; brother, Paul (Lori) Thomas; brothers-in-law: Donald Marcks and Earl (Sharon) Marcks; sisters-in-law: Darlene (Bob) Butters, Nancy Holz, Margie (Denny) Brinkman, and Dee (Jim) Bucholz; god children: Scott Thomas and Emily Neuman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

She is preceeded in death by her parents, mother-in law and father-in-law, Melvin and Harriet Marcks; brothers-in-law: Dale Marcks and James (Jan) (Bette) Marcks; sisters-in-law: Beverly Marcks and Joyce (Jim) Thiel; and godson Jeff Marcks.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at New Life Methodist Church, Country Site (Cicero) on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Mark Klaisner officiating. Burial will take place at the New Life Methodist Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to Elsie's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 27, 2019
