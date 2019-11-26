|
Elvie Case
Shiocton - Elvie L. Case, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019, at her residence. She was born on December 8, 1936, in Ahoskie, North Carolina daughter of the late Foy and Ruby (Wynn) Lassiter. Elvie was united in marriage to Casey J. Case on July 18, 1959. He preceded her in death in 2011. Elvie was a bookkeeper for several banks in Norfolk Virginia and also Neenah-Menasha, area. She also taught special needs children in Shiocton, and first and second graders at Faith Christian Church in New London.
Elvie is survived by her children, Tonya Van Straten (special friend, Todd Spoehr), Shiocton, Corrie Stevens, Bowler, and Marlana Case (special friend, Bruce Henderson), Wausau; grandchildren: Zachary Van Straten (Ingrid), Shane (Shelby) Van Straten, Casey (Melissa) Seymour, Hailey Seymour, Katie Seymour and Brehanna Cohen; great-grandchildren: Tenlee Van Straten, Toby Van Straten, Mac Van Straten, Baby Cecelia due in February, Morgan Oskey, Maddie Van Straten, Maren Van Straten, Anneliese Strauch, Amelia Seymour, Trenton Blau, and Xaden Wade; brother and sister-in-law Al (Earlene) Lassiter, Vienna, Virginia; brother-in-laws, Irvin Hildebrandt, Michigan and Dale Case, Rick Lake. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother F.M. Lassiter Jr., sister Delores Hildebrandt and a son-in-law Steven Van Straten.
Funeral services for Elvie will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Appleton Community Ev. Free Church, (2490 W Capitol Dr.) with Rev. Greg Dykstra officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, with a committal at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ascension Home Care Hospice for taking such good care of Elvie.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019