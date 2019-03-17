|
Emma Hayes
Neenah - A beautiful soul left this world on Thursday, March 14, 2019 after a wonderful life well lived.
Emma Caroline (Langeberg) Hayes was born in Britton, South Dakota to Albert and Mary Langeberg on August 18, 1918.
At age 18 she came to Ripon, Wisconsin where she met Edward Hayes at a dance. In 1938 they married and moved to Neenah where they raised their family.
Emma was a hard worker, taking care of eight children and always a neighbor kid or two. She cleaned houses for many in the area and helped her husband in his painting business.
Always a gracious hostess, you never got in the door before being offered coffee or food.
Emma had an excellent memory and loved to tell stories or recall the past. Dancing to the polkas on Sunday morning put a smile on her face right up to the end.
Never was an opportunity missed to thank you for even the smallest of deeds. Emma will be missed by many. Those who survive her are sons: Richard (Anna) Hayes and Daniel (Rose) Hayes; daughters: Carol (Jim Law) Greuel; Sally (Randy Averbeck) Liebhauser; Susan (Dave) Strassman; Sandy (Robert) Risse; and daughters-in-law, Joan Hayes and Ann Hayes. She is further survived by 13 grand-children; 21 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hayes; sons, Edward, Ronald and William Hayes; daughter-in-law, Susan Hayes; sons-in-law, Lester Greuel; Tom Liebhauser; and Tim Martino; eight brothers, and four sisters; a brother-in-law, and a sister-in-law.
A Funeral Service for Emma will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Emma will join Edward at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
With the help of the wonderful care of many hands from Heartland Hospice, Emma died at the home she loved for 71 years. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 17, 2019