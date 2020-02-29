|
Enola J. Steinbach
New London - Enola Jean (nee Kopitzke) STEINBACH 1928-2020. Enola, a long-time New London resident, received the most wonderful, unexpected surprise Tuesday morning, 25 Feb 2020. Her Lord and Saviour, Jesus, called her home to eternal life and the heavenly Circle-Two-Step she had dreamed. Her loving heart quit beating at rest in her easy chair, where she was discovered shortly after.
Just 91 years young, born 4 Dec 1928 at 111 East Warren Street (colorful from the start with red hair and full-body freckles!) to parents: Arthur Alex Phillip KOPITZKE and Elsa Elisabeth HEDTKE (grandparents immigrated from Kreis Schubin, Provinz Posen, Poland). Annie Mitchell was the midwife at her birth. Her name was chosen from a cookie at the time. Christian baptism, confirmation, and marriage at Emanuel Lutheran Church attended Lutheran School K-8, and Washington High School graduate May 1946.
Playing trumpet in her father's orchestra, "The Harmony Kings" for a wedding dance, she met the love of her life, William "Bill" Francis Steinbach (1917-2007). They wed 16 Nov 1946, honeymooning to Sudbury, Canada to buy car tires, post-WWII!
Enola earned correspondence degrees in Commercial Art (1962) and Writing (post-retirement). Her creative store-front window paintings "Holiday Murals by Enola" enlivened 15 Fox-Valley-area cities during six annual holidays for over 45 years! Custom signs and truck lettering were also her talents. She spent 6 months painting a large-scale mural for the Emmanuel School stage back wall in the former gym and painted an English-Country wall mural in her home. Enola chaired Election Board District 2 for many years and was active in politics.
She and her husband farmed at Ogdensburg and Iola before building their custom dream home in New London. Memberships/Activities: Emanuel Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid, Assistant Teaching ESL (English as a Second Language), Charter Member - Wolf River Art League, painting nature scenes, sewing, photography, writing (hymns, poetry, short stories), gardening, canning, Early Risers Golf League, Bowling - Fruit League, fishing, tobogganing, HS-marching band, accordion, organ, and violin (in retirement), collecting Santa figurines, Nutralite Sales, polka dancing, sheepshead card games, picnics, family reunions, bus trips, jogging and aerobics, and traveling (33 states, Canada, Bahamas Cruise, and 50th Anniversary Caribbean Cruise and stay on Saint Maarten). Although arthritis slowed her down, her mind was still jogging and sharp!
Loved ones resting in eternity: husband of 61 years, parents, siblings (and spouses): Mildred (Arnold) Krenke, Elmer (Viola) Kopitzke, Maeferd (Vernice) Kopitzke, Erwin Steinbach, Alfred (Evelyn) Steinbach, Leonard Paulson; and life-long, sister-friend: Bonny (Wesley) Thomack.
Still kickin' are her children: Larry (Jan) Steinbach, Park City, Utah; Linda (Richard) Windmoeller, Phillips; Julie (John) Hintz, Waupaca; David (Debra) Steinbach, Neenah; grandchildren (10): Matthew and Chelsea Steinbach; Meliza, Marina, and Sofia Windoeller; Andrew and Breanna Hintz; Jared, Bryce, and Isabella Steinbach; great-grandchild: Nevaeh Hintz; sister-in-law Eileen Paulson nee Steinbach; nieces/nephews/cousins; grand-dogs Nikko, Ozzy, Sasha, Charley; and grand cats (from which asthma kept her away!).
Enola is fondly remembered by many whom she loved dearly. Her Saviour, Jesus, she loved most of all. Funeral service: 11 am, Tuesday, 3 Mar 2020, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London, with visitation 9-11 am at church prior. Luncheon in the church basement, followed by Christian burial: Little Wolf Cemetery, Manawa same afternoon.
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. The family requests Memorial gifts (in lieu of flowers) be designated to Emanuel Lutheran School Tuition Fund or Fox Valley Lutheran High School, as Enola preferred. We leave you with her words:
"Light as a feather the breeze goes by and brings along clouds in the sky.
Light as the clouds so puffy and white, the feather floats down, dancing and light.
Where lies the feather though big or small? It lands in the forest or near a garden wall.
Light as a feather, a bird I see, will leave it behind, a Remembrance of me."
Page 22, Memory Lane, by Enola J. Steinbach, (c)2011, Eber & Wein Publishing
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020