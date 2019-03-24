|
Eric C. Madson
Fox Crossing - Eric C. Madson, a resident of Fox Crossing, WI, and formerly Manitowoc, WI, passed on March 11, 2019 at the age of 69. Eric was born May 7, 1949 to Robert and Loretta (Hartwig) Madson in Manitowoc. He was a 1967 graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and a 1971 graduate of Denison University in Granville, Ohio. From there, Eric moved to Maine where he attended the University of Maine in Orono and later professionally raced bicycles in Aspen, Colorado. On July 22, 1978, Eric married the former Donna Huck in Door County, WI. They settled in Manitowoc and raised their daughter, Stacey Erica, before moving to the Fox River Valley in 2008.
To know Eric was to love Eric. He was a gentle, soft-spoken, well-mannered man. He could be witty, was industrious and open-minded, and always thought in a forward direction. Eric was a dedicated husband and father. From an early age on, Eric enjoyed going to the family cottage in Egg Harbor, WI. Being out in nature became a lifestyle for Eric. He treasured trees, water, birds and full moons. Eric's other passion was staying active. He enjoyed sailing, skiing, running marathons (including the Boston Marathon), golfing, and doing yardwork. His favorite activity, however, was cycling. In 1976, he was the Colorado State Road Race champion. In his retirement, he continued riding his bike fifty miles daily, when the weather permitted.
Eric was a worldly man. He had a respect and interest in other cultures which made his job in international sales a perfect fit for him. The majority of his career was spent at Jagemann Stamping Company in Manitowoc. A highlight of his job at JSC was being named the European Liaison and living in France for a number of years.
Eric is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Dr. Stacey Madson, (special friend, Michael Jobelius) Appleton, WI; and his brother, Dirk Madson, Baileys Harbor, WI; two sisters-in-law, Diane Brady and her son; Lynnette Huck-Schuette; and a brother-in-law, Lowell Huck and family. He is further survived by an exchange daughter, Pauline Puerto-Garcia and her family, cousins, neighbors and friends on several continents.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Loretta Madson; his grandparents, aunts and uncles; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lowell and Bette Huck; and a brother-in-law, John H. Schuette.
A memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Jens Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 1122 S. 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI. At 6:00 p.m., a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Dr. Matthew L. Sauer will begin.
Cremation has taken place. Private graveside services will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com.
The family wishes to thank the many healthcare workers who cared for Eric. It is impossible to name each one of you, but we want you to know that we sincerely appreciate your caring and expertise. The family also wishes to thank the Westgor Funeral Home in Neenah, WI and the Jens Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Manitowoc.
He came, he saw, and he contributed—and our world is better for it.
Eric, we will always love you to the (full) moon and back.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019