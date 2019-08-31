|
|
Eric K. Seka
Manawa - Eric Kotchi Seka, age 44, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The funeral service for Eric will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Symco. A visitation for Eric will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa, and also on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. A complete obituary for Eric can be found at clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 31, 2019