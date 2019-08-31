Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Manawa , WI
View Map
Eric K. Seka

Eric K. Seka

Manawa - Eric Kotchi Seka, age 44, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The funeral service for Eric will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Symco. A visitation for Eric will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa, and also on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 31, 2019
