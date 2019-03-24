|
Eric Richter
Neenah - Eric Richter, age 57, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in a tragic accident in Door County.
The Memorial Mass for Eric will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. A complete obituary will appear in next Sunday's edition. Westgor Funeral Home, 722-7151 www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019