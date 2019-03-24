Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Eric Richter
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Gabriel Parish
900 Geiger Street
Neenah, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Neenah - Eric Richter, age 57, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in a tragic accident in Door County.

The Memorial Mass for Eric will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. A complete obituary will appear in next Sunday's edition. Westgor Funeral Home, 722-7151 www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019
