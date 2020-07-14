Erica L. Baumgart
Appleton - Erica Lynn Baumgart - March 20, 1992 - July 7, 2020. Those who knew Erica will remember her for her heartwarming smile, unforgettable laugh and soul calming hugs. When you were around Erica you felt at peace with yourself and the world. She had a passion for life and for living every day as if it was going to be her last. She loved to travel and see the world, in particular her two favorite destinations - Hawaii and Alaska, which she just recently returned from.
Erica supported many great causes and could fundraise with the best of them. It only took one conversation with Erica before you had a friend for life. She was also known for supporting you and encouraging you to pursue any dream with tenacity and passion. Erica was new to being an aunt, but she was the best Aunt for the few weeks she had the privilege. She loved to watch her flower garden grow, barefoot and all. When Erica was younger, she was a part of Webfooters Water Ski Team and has since continued to ski and loved her Tuesday nights on the water. Erica also enjoyed bike riding and raising money for the National MS Society by participating in the Best Dam Bike Ride. Over the past 5 years she has raised in excess of $32,000.
Erica is survived by her parents, Mike and Pat Baumgart, her sister and brother in law, Ashley and Adam Aleson, and niece Charlotte, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who are considered family, especially Kara, Josh and Jim.
There will be a visitation at Valley Funeral Home Friday July 17th, from 3 pm - 7 pm, and Saturday July 18th from 9 am to 1 pm followed by a short service. If you don't feel comfortable attending the service, the family would like you to join the live stream held on the Valley Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Erica's bike ride at Main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/EricaBaumgart