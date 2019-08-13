Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik L. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erik L. Williams Obituary
Erik L. Williams

Neenah - Saturday afternoon Erik took his last breaths in one of his favorite places on this earth, surrounded by those he cherished most in this world, fulfilling his life's purpose as a father. Erik gave the greatest of all gifts a parent can bestow upon his children, life. He traded his own breath so that his child could keep theirs and he would not have chosen any other path.

Erik was an avid Brewers and Vikings fan. He was also the trash talking king throughout Appleton when it came to his favorite two teams. He was a kind and loving father, brother, son, and friend to all those in his life. Erik will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Erik is survived by his three beautiful daughters, Erikha, Aleasha, and Emmha. He is also survived by his father, Charles (Jessica) Williams, mother, Charlotte (Thomas) Pritchett, brother, Jason Williams, Aaron (Staci) Williams, Kyle Williams, sisters, Danika Williams and Alexa Williams, grandparents, Patsi Olkowski, Paul Repinski, Lily Williams, nieces Aubrey, Kayonna, Kaylie, Leyla, Alannah, Amira, and nephews Kaison and Jason Jr., along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Erik was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Williams.

The Funeral Service for Erik will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the hour of the service. Following the funeral, Erik's family will be gathering at Lucky Dog'z, 157 S. Green Bay Road, Neenah from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for a Celebration of Life.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent