Erik L. Williams
Neenah - Saturday afternoon Erik took his last breaths in one of his favorite places on this earth, surrounded by those he cherished most in this world, fulfilling his life's purpose as a father. Erik gave the greatest of all gifts a parent can bestow upon his children, life. He traded his own breath so that his child could keep theirs and he would not have chosen any other path.
Erik was an avid Brewers and Vikings fan. He was also the trash talking king throughout Appleton when it came to his favorite two teams. He was a kind and loving father, brother, son, and friend to all those in his life. Erik will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Erik is survived by his three beautiful daughters, Erikha, Aleasha, and Emmha. He is also survived by his father, Charles (Jessica) Williams, mother, Charlotte (Thomas) Pritchett, brother, Jason Williams, Aaron (Staci) Williams, Kyle Williams, sisters, Danika Williams and Alexa Williams, grandparents, Patsi Olkowski, Paul Repinski, Lily Williams, nieces Aubrey, Kayonna, Kaylie, Leyla, Alannah, Amira, and nephews Kaison and Jason Jr., along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Erik was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Williams.
The Funeral Service for Erik will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the hour of the service. Following the funeral, Erik's family will be gathering at Lucky Dog'z, 157 S. Green Bay Road, Neenah from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for a Celebration of Life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019