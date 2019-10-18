|
Erin J. Sarauer
Neenah - With family at her side, Erin left this world on October 15, 2019 while on an advocacy trip to Indianapolis, and after courageously battling lung cancer for more than three years.
Erin Jessica Sarauer, age 43, was born on August 30, 1976 to Roger and Jolene (Hopfensperger) Kussmann, in Waukesha, WI. She grew up in Eagle, WI and was the class of 1994 Valedictorian at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Erin graduated from Carroll College in 1998 and went on to complete her Master's degree in Health Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The majority of her professional career was spent in leadership at Winnebago Mental Health Institute, as Director of Civil Services.
On September 16, 2006 Erin married Randy Sarauer at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Fond du Lac. They were blessed with three sons, two dogs, and reside in Neenah where they attend church at St. Margaret Mary.
Erin valiantly began her battle with the cancer war on July 7, 2016. Without missing a beat, Erin researched, advocated, and fought for herself and other lung cancer survivors. She was the fiercest warrior, facing cancer's challenges bravely, with determination and unending hope. Erin, along with Randy & other family and friends, participated in numerous cancer advocacy and outreach events locally, nationally and internationally. Along her journey, magnificent friendships were made, some tragically ending sooner than they should, due to cancer.
Erin wasn't one to sit still at home much, sometimes considered a fault by Randy. She traveled often, making many trips to Europe, the Caribbean and Mexico. Erin and friends attended countless Dave Matthews Band concerts, and with her mother she attended even more Neil Diamond concerts, some with her beloved Grandma Lucy. On each trip, there were stores that need to be shopped and a clearance rack she'd do her best to help empty, and if time and company allowed, a much-needed stop for a glass of wine and priceless conversation. In recent years, Erin enjoyed entertaining and welcoming friends to "The Cabin" at Plymouth Rock. She especially enjoyed golf cart rides and witnessing joy on the kids' faces, being poolside, and ending the day with a fire.
Above all she loved her boys, and with every fiber of her being she strived to be the best mom. She was their mentor, nurturer, chauffeur and activity director. Erin prided herself in keeping a packed and well-organized calendar of school and community events, sports, and family activities.
Erin is survived by her devoted husband, Randy, and three adoring sons; Caden, 11; Reece, 9; and Liam, 6. She is further survived by her parents, Roger and Jolene Kussmann of Eagle, WI; sister Mican (Servo) Soriano and their son Mateo, of Valley Center, CA; brother Nathan (Jen) Kussmann of Greenville; mother in-law Debra Sarauer of Fond du Lac; father in-law Richard (Lisa) Sarauer of Neenah; brother in-law Jeffrey (Amanda) Sarauer of Malone. She was pre-deceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Erin and her family wish to express thanks and gratitude to many health care professionals and organizations; first and foremost, the Oncology team at both St. Elizabeth and Mercy Medical; Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin; The Renee Wondra Cancer Memorial & the late Donna Hanke and family; Dee Erdman and Emily Kaiser of the Dawn Tanner Memorial; Inheritance of Hope; The Chris Draft Family Foundation; and countless members of the lung cancer community. We especially wish to thank family, friends and neighbors, who help and continue to support Erin and her family.
The Liturgy of the Word will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 660 Division St., Neenah, with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. The visitation will be held TODAY from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, and again at the church on Monday from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Erin's name be made to Inheritance of Hope or Joy Hair Studio at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
