Erlene E. Brehmer


1924 - 2020
Erlene E. Brehmer Obituary
Little Chute - Erlene E. Brehmer, age 95, of Little Chute, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Little Chute Health Care Services. Erlene was born in Fond du Lac on October 22, 1924 to the late Lawrence and Esther (Zikau) Rusch. On August 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Le Roy Brehmer. The couple enjoyed 53 years together until Le Roy's passing in 1999. Erlene was an active member at Riverview Lutheran Church for many years.

She is survived by her two daughters: Debra Schultz, Neenah and Christi Grootemont, Combined Locks; 3 granddaughters: Traci, Theresa, and Sarah; 4 great granddaughters: Kaylee, Rebecca, Kristina, and Megan; 1 great great grandson, E. J.; and a sister, Charlotte Hoffman, West Bend. She is further survived by nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Roger (Peggy) Rusch, brother-in-law Larry Hoffman, and son-in-law John Grootemont.

Per Erlene's wishes, private family services will be held. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Appleton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Little Chute Health Care Services and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care given to Erlene.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
