Erma D. Stevenson
Clintonville - Erma D. Stevenson, age 99 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home, after complications from surgery, surrounded by her family.
Erma was born on October 29, 1920 in Sugar Bush, Waupaca County, the daughter of the late August and Hulda (Wollenberg) Guenther. At a young age, her family moved to a farm in the Township of St. Lawrence, Waupaca County. Erma was confirmed on March 25, 1934 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Manawa and graduated from Manawa High School in 1939. On March 28, 1942, Erma was united in marriage to Orin Stevenson at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Manawa. The couple purchased a dairy farm in the Township of Bear Creek, Waupaca County where they farmed for 25 years, selling the farm in 1967. The couple continued to live in the Township of Bear Creek until 1987 when they moved to Clintonville. Orin preceded Erma in death on September 29, 2003 after 61 years of marriage. Erma worked for a time at the Flanagan Kraut Factory, Bear Creek, the Rainbow Supper Club, New London, served as an election worker for the Township of Bear Creek and volunteered at Greentree Health Care Center, Clintonville. She was a long-time, faithful member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Township of Bear Creek where she served on the Altar Guild, was a greeter, a member of the Ladies Aid, served with her husband, Orin as church custodians and later as parish cemetery custodians. Erma's hobbies included traveling, spending time at the Pelican Lake property enjoying fishing and entertaining relatives and friends. She also enjoyed reading, baking, canning, camping, listening to religious and country music, watching the Packers and caring for her green plants. She especially loved spending time with all of her family.
Survivors include: Her daughters Sharon Maes, Sun City, AZ & Shirley Steingraber, New London; Her son Scott (Diana) Stevenson, Clintonville; 12 grandchildren: Douglas (Wendy) Maes, & Jill (Michael) Stencil, Dennis (Mary) Maes, Heather (Alan, Jr.) Deutschendorf, Janet (David) Bessette, Jason (Kerri) Steingraber, Kristin (Daniel) Bandi, Kim (Greg) Brown, Andy (Jessi) Steingraber, Troy (Joannie) Stevenson, Briana (Brandon) McAuly, and Danielle (Jim) Korth; 13 Great-grandchildren: Jerod & Ryan Maes, Kimberly (Andy) Miller, Kristen Stencil, Alan, III & Natalie Deutschendorf, Drew & Avery Steingraber, Noah & Piper Stevenson and Eve & Delle McAuly and Sonny Korth; Step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren and step-great-great grandchildren. Her brother Lloyd Guenther, Manitowoc. Her sister Louise (Joseph) Chung, Madison. Her sisters-in-law Yvonne Guenther, Ogdensburg, Mary Guenther, Greenville, & Hazel Stevenson, Manawa; Numerous nieces & nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Orin, her sons-in-law, Donald Steingraber and James Maes, her sister, Lillian Cartwright-Specht, her brothers, Leonard, Carl and Earl Guenther, her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Irene Guenther, William Cartwright, Gordon Specht, Bernard Stevenson, Alice & Everett Smith.
A visitation for the public will be held from 12 noon - 2 PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Township of Bear Creek, Waupaca County.
Due to some lingering gathering policies/concerns regarding COVID-19, a private funeral service for family members, will be held at the church following the visitation. The Rev. Aric Fenske will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery.
The Stevenson family extends their appreciation to the staff at ThedaCare Hospice, especially to Kristy Crum and Angelique for all the concern and care given to Erma and our family these past weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.