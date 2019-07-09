|
|
Erna J. Liebzeit
Appleton - Erna J. Liebzeit, age 96 of Appleton, passed away on July 7, 2019. Erna was born on December 29, 1922 in Brillion WI to Herman and Lillian (nee Groth) Holdorff. On November 26, 1941, she was joined in marriage to Merlin E. Liebzeit.
Together, Erna and Merlin entered into a partnership with her father-in-law Henry Liebzeit and brother-in-law John Liebzeit to open the first Dairy Queen in Wisconsin in Appleton in 1950. Erna and Merlin owned and operated the business from 1952 until 1980.
Erna is survived by her children Larry (Faith) Liebzeit of Appleton; Beverly (Bill) Osladil of Utica, MI; Betty (Vic) Ahlquist of Appleton; and Steve Liebzeit of Stockbridge; grandchildren Brian Liebzeit, Ethan Liebzeit, Julie (Jarvis) Smallfield, Sandra (Frank) Cho, Kristine Osladil, Anya Imhoff, Hanri Ahlquist, Amber (Andy) Runnoe, Bree Ahlquist, and Hannah Ahlquist; and great grandchildren Amelia, Stefan, and Linnea Smallfield, Vanessa and Gabriel Cho, Ava and Alanna Imhoff, and Maeson Runnoe, and her brother Earl (Jean) Holdorff and sister-in-law Jean (the late Herman) Holdorff.
Erna is preceded in death by her husband Merlin, her son Dennis, her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and two half-brothers.
Funeral services for Erna will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street, on Friday July 12 at 11:00 AM. With Pastor Aaron Rosenau presiding. Visitation at the funeral on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service and also Thursday evening from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Erna's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 9 to July 10, 2019