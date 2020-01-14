|
Ervin E. De Bruin
Kaukauna - Ervin E. De Bruin, age 93, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the St. Paul Home. He was born in Seymour to the late Edward and Hattie (Green) De Bruin. He married Jermilla M. "Millie" Verhagen on April 17, 1947 at Holy Cross Parish. Erv retired from Thilmany Pulp and Paper as a Paper Machine Supervisor after 37 ½ years of service. He also built homes in his younger years. He was a boxer in high school and played amateur baseball in his younger adult life. Erv was a dedicated member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a trustee at St. Aloysius. He served as a Boy Scout leader and also volunteered with a VNA, respite program for 15 years. With Erv's pleasant personality and enjoyment of walking, he spread joy to all at the St. Paul Home.
Erv is survived by his children: Sr. Diana (Mary) De Bruin O.S.F. of Milwaukee; Late Joe (Mary) De Bruin of Neenah; Ann (Tom) Vandenberg of Little Chute; Jane (Rob) Siebers of Sacramento, CA; Bill (Cecelia Champaco) De Bruin of Port Charlotte, FL; and Kathy Sinclair of Brookfield; grandchildren: Sara (Erik) Myers, Becca (Josh) Hanen, Katie (Jake) Tennessen, Laura (Jeff) Sheptoski, Michael (Amy), Kevin and Elise De Bruin, Matt (Ann), Andy (fiancée Taylor Trovillion), Maggie and Emma Sinclair; and great-grandchildren: Haley, Amber, and Riley Tennessen, Oliver and Ella Sheptoski, Hannah Hanen, and Elsa Sinclair. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife Millie, Erv was preceded in death by his son, Joe; son-in-law, Jeff Sinclair; brothers: Lloyd (Margaret) and Orvell (Rose Marye) De Bruin; sisters: Mabel (Lloyd) Wagner and Lucille (Jerry) Werth; brothers-in-law: Fr. Donald S.D.S., Fr. Norbert M.M., Raymond, Larry (Gladys), Ben (Marge), Ed (Rose), Lloyd (Doris), infant Francis, Ves (Minerva), and Richard (Monnie) Verhagen; and sisters-in-law: Agatha (Ray) Nussbaum, Martha (Ignatius) Schuh, and Ceil (Norb) Meulemans.
Erv will be fondly remembered by his children and grandchildren for the countless card games they enjoyed together, his love of the Packers and Cubs, and the way he'd exclaim, "God Bless Ervin!" after every sneeze.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH - ST. MARY CHURCH (119 W. 7th St. Kaukauna) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Donald Everts will officiate.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020