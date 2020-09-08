1/1
Ervin Klesmit Jr.
1944 - 2020
Ervin Klesmit Jr.

Black Creek - Ervin J. Klesmit, Jr., 75, Black Creek, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born December 31, 1944, to the late Ervin J., Sr. and Elizabeth (Ostrowski) Klesmit. On August 10, 1991, he married Bonnie Sievert. He belonged to First Congregational United Church of Christ in Appleton.

If you knew Erv he loved his Friday night auctions, rummage sales, and any good deals he could find. He owned his own furniture store for 12 years. He liked watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. He also liked going shopping with his partner in crime, his great-granddaughter, Lydia.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Klesmit; five children: Robert Klesmit, Steve Klesmit, Troy Klesmit, Danette (Darren) Olson, and Mark (Jessica) Klesmit; two step-children: Dean (Ann) Ward, and Troy (Marie) Ward; 10 grandchildren: Brittany, Bethani, Kimberly, Hannah, and Julia; Jonathan, Jenna, TJ, Dani and Owen; 12 great-grandchildren: sisters and brothers: Mary Ann Lenzen, Betty (Denny) Price, Rich (Kathy) Klesmit, Kathy (David) Becher, Jim (Cindy) Klesmit; one brother-in-law, Ralph Sievert; one sister-in-law, Karen Sievert; many cousins, relatives and close friends.

Erv was preceded in death his parents; two grandchildren: Ashley Dorn and Paige Klesmit; one brother, Ronald Klesmit; two brothers-in-law, Tom Lenzen and Melvin Sievert; and one sister-in-law, Carol Sievert.

Guests will be required to wear masks. Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Stephen Savides officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Erv's family extends a special thanks to Black Creek EMS and the medical staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center of Appleton.

Online condolences may be expressed to Ervin's family at www.muehlboettcher.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
