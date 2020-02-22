|
Erwin "Erv" Elmer Becker
Neenah - Erwin Elmer "Erv" Becker, 98, of Neenah, WI, joined the company of his Savior on Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020. Erv was born on June 28, 1921 to Edward and Evelyn (Running) Becker in Larsen, WI. He was Confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Zittau, WI, in 1936. His early work was agriculturally centered. In 1943, he met Ruth Scanlon while working at Marathon. On April 27, 1946, he married Mary Ruth Scanlon at St. Patrick's Church in Menasha. Sons Jim and Bob were born in 1947 and 1948. Erv worked as superintendent for the Menasha Electric Utility, retiring in 1983. He was both a CubScout and BoyScout Master, and was involved in the many activities of his sons. He was active in St. Patrick's Congregation all of his adult life. He enjoyed being active in the Knights of Columbus. He and Ruth spent many enjoyable hours at a retreat he had built in the Wild Rose area. Erv loved woodworking, he built grandfather clocks. He also took interest in finding and refurbishing Ford 8N and 9N tractors. In 2013, Erv and Ruth sold their Menasha home and moved to Island Shores Adult Living Community in Neenah.
Erv is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth; sons: James (Susan) Becker and Robert Becker; grandchildren: Andrew (Carrie) Becker, Sean (Rachel) Becker, Ryan (Renee) Becker, and Jill (Tony) Rosenthal; great grandchildren are Emalee Crawford, Josh Becker, Ella Rosenthal, Anthony Rosenthal, Jacob Becker and Nolan Becker. He is further survived by a sister-in law: Pat Lison; nieces, nephews, and a large company of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Mary Scanlon; his sisters: Esther Becker, Eunice (Franklin) Niemuth, Pat (Glen) Miller; his brother: Everett (Molly) Becker; sister-in-law: Joyce (John) Monday; brothers-in-law: Ed Zelinski and Tom Lison; and a daughter-in-law: Barbara Becker.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 324 Nicolet Blvd., with Mary Krueger, Pastoral Leader, and Fr. Jim Hablewitz officiating. Interment will be in St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah. Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020