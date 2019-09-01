|
Erwin F. Jasman
Neenah - Erwin F. Jasman, 97, entered his heavenly home on August 29, 2019. He was born January 4, 1922 in Fremont, WI, the son of the late Herman and Caroline (Geise) Jasman. Erwin had three siblings: Max Jasman, Fern (Richard) Voss and Fred (Hattie) Jasman.
Erwin was married to the love of his life Velda Behm on October 4, 1947. They were married for 61 years before she preceded him in death in 2008. He was a loving husband and father is survived by his three children: Kathleen Jasman of Neenah; Beverly (Gordon) Munsche of Iron Mountain, Michigan, and David (Patricia) Jasman of Chillicothe, Ohio. He is further survived by two grandchildren: Heather Munsche, Belleville, Michigan and Kurt Munsche, Norway, Michigan.
Erwin worked as a farm hand in his teen and early adult years and then at the American Can Company (Bemis) for 38 years as a machine operator. He retired in 1986 to Scandinavia, Wisconsin with his wife Velda. Erwin and Velda moved to Neenah in 2005. He was a long time
Member of Martin Luther Church in Neenah.
Erwin was a "jack of all trades" teaching himself many skills. He could fix almost anything. He built his own home as a young adult. He liked doing carpentry work, building things, gardening, camping, listening to polka music and feeding the birds. After retirement, he and Velda enjoyed traveling to Florida, California and Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Martin Luther Church, 432 S. Lake Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for Martin Luther Church.
The family would like to thank Otto for being a good friend to Erwin. Thanks also go to the staff of The Bridges of Appleton nursing home, Senior Helpers of the Fox Cities and St. Paul Elder Services.
