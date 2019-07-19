Resources
Estelle Marie Vils

Estelle Marie Vils Obituary
Estelle Marie Vils

Kaukauna - Estelle Marie Vils, age 102, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born March 26, 1917 in the town of Hilbert. She was the last survivor of seven children. She lived in Kaukauna all her life and married Joe Vils on April 5, 1941 at St. Mary Church in Kaukauna. She was a great cook, liked to read books, and listen to her record albums. She enjoyed occasional trips to the casino, loved playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. Survivors include two daughters: Patricia Rabideau and Susan (Ron) Busse, one son: Thomas (Pam) Vils, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Estelle was preceded in death by her husband Joe in 1993 and a son-in-law Paul Rabideau in 2012.

Per Estelle's request there will be no funeral service.

Estelle's family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice as well as the staff and residents at Atruim Post Accute Care of Little Chute.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 19 to July 21, 2019
