Esther Hildegard Bratz
Esther Hildegard Bratz

Appleton - Esther Hildegard Bratz, age 88, of Appleton, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born to the late Jacob and Emelia (Lipert) Ernst on February 9, 1932. On October 3, 1953 Esther married the love of her life, August "Auggie" Bratz. They spent 66 special years together until his passing in 2019. Esther was a former member of First Baptist Church in Appleton and most recently a member of Whiting Baptist Church. She enjoyed canning, fishing, especially with a cane pole, and sewing plastic canvas patterns. Most of all, Esther cherished the time spent with her family.

Esther is survived by her children: Tom (Judy) Bratz and Sharrie Hurley(special friend Francis Achire); her grandchildren: Thomas Bratz, Charity Bratz, James (Lisa) Bratz, Jacob (Hannah) Bratz, Emelia "Ellie" (Alfred) AcquahQuansah, Victor Hurley, Michael Hurley (girlfriend Rebecca) and Daniel (Sarah) Hurley; great grandchildren: Ares Bratz, Synthia Hurley, Kofi AcquahQuansah, Adwoa AcquahQuansah, Maya Hurley, and Ekua AcquahQuansah; and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her grandson Richard Hurley; son-in-law Charles Hurley; three brothers; and one sister.

A memorial service for Esther will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton with Pastor James Garnett officiating. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

You may watch an online live stream of the service for Esther by clicking or entering the following link at the time of service: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/93078803






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
